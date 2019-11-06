Italy's Gianotti gets second term at CERN helm

Condition of wounded in farm explosion improves
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Banda in azione: camionista rapinato e sequestrato nel Foggiano
i più letti
Rome
06 Novembre 2019
Rome, November 6 - CERN said Wednesday that its council has appointed Italian physicist Fabiola Gianotti for a second mandate as the Director-General of the European Organization for Nuclear Research. The 59-year-old Rome native, who participated in the discovery of the Higgs boson, became the first woman to head the lab when she started her first term in 2016.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su