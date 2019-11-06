Mercoledì 06 Novembre 2019 | 14:31

Vatican City
Let's build bridges with those who don't believe says pope

Rome
New blaze at anti-fascist bookstore in Rome

Naples
Soccer: Napoli calls off 'ritiro'

Rome
Condition of wounded in farm explosion improves

Turin
Four-month-old with rare disease abandoned by parents

Rome
Italy's Gianotti gets second term at CERN helm

Rome
Ongoing 'in-depth' talks with Lufthansa on Alitalia, Laghi

Rome
A.Mittal has no grounds to ditch contract - Conte

Rome
New blaze at anti-fascist bookstore in Rome

Brussels
EU-China agreement protects 26 Italian products

Rome
Italian petrol stations on strike until Friday

Serie C
Bari, l'obbligo di accelerare e di farsi valere in trasferta

Foggiasulla statale tra Lesina a San Severo
Banda in azione: camionista rapinato e sequestrato nel Foggiano

PotenzaL'intervista
Potenza calcio, parla il portiere Ioime, tra l'amore per la figlia Victoria e il sogno del Brasile

Barinel Barese
Palo del Colle, la fidanzata lo vuole lasciare, lui le incendia 2 auto: arrestato

Brindisinel Brindisino
Cisternino, aggredisce e porta via la moglie da cui si sta separando: arrestato

Batnel Nordbarese
Barletta, lite in un bar, calci e pugni a un poliziotto: 2 fratelli arrestati

Materasettore primario
Uva, i produttori lucani sono delusi

Lecceal Vito Fazzi
Lecce, rubano joystick Playstation dall'ospedale, l'appello del cappellano

TarantoDopo il terremoto
Taranto, presidio lavoratori davanti ArcelorMittal: oggi incontro tra governo e azienda

Mittal conferma retrocessione, coinvolti oltre 10mila dipendenti. Si sciopera
Fasano, venduto all'asta per 10 mln «Relais del Cardinale»

Lascia Gravina per andare al Nord, la lettera dal bus: «Qui c’è lavoro, ma al Sud c’è vita»

Villa D'Agri, in grembo aveva il feto morto da ore: donna uccisa da forte emorragia

Bitonto, a 12 anni restituisce il cell ai genitori: «È noioso preferisco suonare»

Militare salentino fu ferito in Afghanistanmedaglia d'oro del presidente Mattarella

Rome

Ongoing 'in-depth' talks with Lufthansa on Alitalia, Laghi

Revenues up 3% in first semester thanks to long-range flights

Rome, November 6 - Alitalia Special Commissioner Enrico Laghi said during an hearing in the Lower House on Wednesday hat State-owned Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) has announced it has "arranged a few new partners for the new company" while talks with Lufthansa are ongoing The partners to take over the troubled airline - highway operator Atlantia and the economy ministry - have been identified along with industrial partner Delta airlines, Laghi said, unless "an ongoing in-depth analysis that it is carrying out with Lufthansa" leads to something new. FS now has to take a position on the industrial partner. Meanwhile Stefano Paleari, another one of the three commissioner running the carrier, said Alitalia's revenues grew 3% in the first semester of the year compared to the first semester of 2018 and 7.7% on the first semester of 2017, thanks to long-haul flights.

