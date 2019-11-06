Ongoing 'in-depth' talks with Lufthansa on Alitalia, Laghi

Rome, November 6 - Alitalia Special Commissioner Enrico Laghi said during an hearing in the Lower House on Wednesday hat State-owned Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) has announced it has "arranged a few new partners for the new company" while talks with Lufthansa are ongoing The partners to take over the troubled airline - highway operator Atlantia and the economy ministry - have been identified along with industrial partner Delta airlines, Laghi said, unless "an ongoing in-depth analysis that it is carrying out with Lufthansa" leads to something new. FS now has to take a position on the industrial partner. Meanwhile Stefano Paleari, another one of the three commissioner running the carrier, said Alitalia's revenues grew 3% in the first semester of the year compared to the first semester of 2018 and 7.7% on the first semester of 2017, thanks to long-haul flights.