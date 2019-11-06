Mercoledì 06 Novembre 2019 | 12:39

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
A.Mittal has no grounds to ditch contract - Conte

A.Mittal has no grounds to ditch contract - Conte

 
Rome
New blaze at anti-fascist bookstore in Rome

New blaze at anti-fascist bookstore in Rome

 
Brussels
EU-China agreement protects 26 Italian products

EU-China agreement protects 26 Italian products

 
Rome
Italian petrol stations on strike until Friday

Italian petrol stations on strike until Friday

 
Rome
Soccer: Heads down says Conte after Inter's Dortmund defeat

Soccer: Heads down says Conte after Inter's Dortmund defeat

 
Rome
Robber killed in shoot-out at tobacconist's

Robber killed in shoot-out at tobacconist's

 
Rome
Unaware of Fiber link with Vatican - Conte

Unaware of Fiber link with Vatican - Conte

 
Rome
Legend that Church doesn't pay property tax -Galantino

Legend that Church doesn't pay property tax -Galantino

 
Rome
Italy still needs budget discipline - Gentiloni

Italy still needs budget discipline - Gentiloni

 
Rome
Skiing: Valanga Azzurra coach Cotelli dies

Skiing: Valanga Azzurra coach Cotelli dies

 
Andria
2 arrested for trying to rob beggar

2 arrested for trying to rob beggar

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, l'obbligo di accelerare e di farsi valere in trasferta

Bari, l'obbligo di accelerare e di farsi valere in trasferta

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaL'orrore in famiglia
Foggia, non comprano i farmaci a bimbo epilettico e lo picchiano: divieto di avvicinamento per papà e zia

Foggia, bimbo epilettico picchiato e non curato: divieto di avvicinamento per papà e zia

 
Barinel Barese
Palo del Colle, la fidanzata lo vuole lasciare, lui le incendia 2 auto: arrestato

Palo del Colle, la fidanzata lo vuole lasciare, lui le incendia 2 auto: arrestato

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Cisternino, aggredisce e porta via la moglie da cui si sta separando: arrestato

Cisternino, aggredisce e porta via la moglie da cui si sta separando: arrestato

 
Batnel Nordbarese
Barletta, lite in un bar, calci e pugni a un poliziotto: 2 fratelli arrestati

Barletta, lite in un bar, calci e pugni a un poliziotto: 2 fratelli arrestati

 
Materasettore primario
Uva, i produttori lucani sono delusi

Uva, i produttori lucani sono delusi

 
Lecceal Vito Fazzi
Lecce, rubano joystick Playstation dall'ospedale, l'appello del cappellano

Lecce, rubano joystick Playstation dall'ospedale, l'appello del cappellano

 
TarantoDopo il terremoto
Taranto, presidio lavoratori davanti ArcelorMittal: oggi incontro tra governo e azienda

Mittal conferma retrocessione, coinvolti oltre 10mila dipendenti
Sindacati: «Governo rimetta lo scudo»

 
PotenzaLe dichiarazioni
Petrolio lucano, Bardi: «Accordo con Enel è da rideterminare»

Petrolio lucano, Bardi: «Accordo con Eni è da rideterminare»

 

i più letti

Fasano, venduto all'asta per 10 mln «Relais del Cardinale»

Fasano, venduto all'asta per 10 mln «Relais del Cardinale»

Lascia Gravina per andare al Nord, la lettera dal bus: «Qui c’è lavoro, ma al Sud c’è vita»

Lascia Gravina per andare al Nord, la lettera dal bus: «Qui c’è lavoro, ma al Sud c’è vita»

Villa D'Agri, in grembo aveva il feto morto da ore: donna uccisa da forte emorragia

Villa D'Agri, in grembo feto morto da ore: donna muore dissanguata

Bitonto, a 12 anni restituisce il cell ai genitori: «È noioso preferisco suonare»

Bitonto, a 12 anni restituisce il cell ai genitori: «È noioso, preferisco suonare»

Militare salentino fu ferito in Afghanistanmedaglia d'oro del presidente Mattarella

Militare salentino fu ferito in Afghanistan medaglia d'oro del presidente Mattarella

Rome

A.Mittal has no grounds to ditch contract - Conte

Govt set to meet company officials over Taranto plant

A.Mittal has no grounds to ditch contract - Conte

Rome, November 6 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday that his government will do everything possible to stop ArcelorMittal pulling out of an agreement to take over the troubled former ILVA steel plant in Taranto. The case has rocked the government, which is meeting officials from the Franco-Spanish-Indian group, the world's biggest steel producer, on Wednesday. "I am confident," Conte said during a visit to the Civil Protection Department in Rome. "The government's position is that the contractual agreements must be respected and, in this case, we do not think there are justifications to back out. "We will hold talks and the government is ready to do everything possible to make sure the other side respects the commitments". ArcelorMittal linked its decision to pull out to the lifting of a so-called "penal shield" protecting the group running the Taranto plant from criminal prosecution. Pollution from the Taranto factory, which employs over 10,000 people, has been linked to high cancer rates in the area and is being cleaned up and turned around with government help.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati