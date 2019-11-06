EU-China agreement protects 26 Italian products

Brussels, November 6 - The European Commission said Wednesday that it has reached a landmark agreement with Beijing to protect 100 European Geographical Indication (GI) products, including 26 Italian ones, in China and 100 Chinese GI in the EU. AS a result Italian goodies such as Barolo wine, Prosciutto di Parma ham and Grana Padano cheese will now have greater protection from imitation and usurpation on the big Chinese market. Among the Chinese products to feature in the agreement are Pixian Dou Ban (Pixian Bean Paste), Anji Bai Cha (Anji White Tea), Panjin Da Mi (Panjin rice) and Anqiu Da Jiang (Anqiu Ginger). Four years after coming into force, the scope of the agreement will expand to cover an additional 175 GI names from both sides. "European Geographical Indication products are renowned across the world for their quality," said European Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan. "Consumers are willing to pay a higher price, trusting the origin and authenticity of these products, while further rewarding farmers. "This agreement shows our commitment to working closely with our global trading partners such as China. "It is a win for both parties, strengthening our trading relationship, benefitting our agricultural and food sectors, and consumers on both sides".