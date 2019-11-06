Soccer: Heads down says Conte after Inter's Dortmund defeat

Rome, November 6 - Inter coach Antonio Conte said his men have to keep working after Tuesday's 3-2 defeat at Borussia Dortmund delivered a huge blow to their hopes of reaching the knockout stage of the Champions League. The Italian giants went 2-0 up thanks to goals by Lautaro Martínez and Matías Vecino. But the hosts roared back in the second half with a double by defender Achraf Hakimi and a goal by Julian Brandt. Inter are third in Group F with four points with two games to go, four points behind leaders Barcelona and three behind Dortmund. "I don't want to make any excuses, I hope that these games can help us to better understand certain aspects of our game, we're working hard and we're going at full tilt," said Conte. "I find it hard to have a go at the boys, I have to thank them for how much they're giving and the work they're doing. "We'll keep moving forwards, this defeat has really got to me and I hope that's the same for my players. "All we can do is work hard and that's what we're doing. Through hard work we can cause anyone problems. "We're Inter and we have to take a look in the mirror. "Now we'll get our heads down and keep on working hard". Napoli missed the chance to book their ticket to the last 16 when they were held 1-1 at home by Salzburg. The Italian team are second in Group E with eight points, one behind leaders Liverpool and four ahead of Salzburg.