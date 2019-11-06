Mercoledì 06 Novembre 2019 | 12:41

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
A.Mittal has no grounds to ditch contract - Conte

A.Mittal has no grounds to ditch contract - Conte

 
Rome
New blaze at anti-fascist bookstore in Rome

New blaze at anti-fascist bookstore in Rome

 
Brussels
EU-China agreement protects 26 Italian products

EU-China agreement protects 26 Italian products

 
Rome
Italian petrol stations on strike until Friday

Italian petrol stations on strike until Friday

 
Rome
Soccer: Heads down says Conte after Inter's Dortmund defeat

Soccer: Heads down says Conte after Inter's Dortmund defeat

 
Rome
Robber killed in shoot-out at tobacconist's

Robber killed in shoot-out at tobacconist's

 
Rome
Unaware of Fiber link with Vatican - Conte

Unaware of Fiber link with Vatican - Conte

 
Rome
Legend that Church doesn't pay property tax -Galantino

Legend that Church doesn't pay property tax -Galantino

 
Rome
Italy still needs budget discipline - Gentiloni

Italy still needs budget discipline - Gentiloni

 
Rome
Skiing: Valanga Azzurra coach Cotelli dies

Skiing: Valanga Azzurra coach Cotelli dies

 
Andria
2 arrested for trying to rob beggar

2 arrested for trying to rob beggar

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, l'obbligo di accelerare e di farsi valere in trasferta

Bari, l'obbligo di accelerare e di farsi valere in trasferta

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaL'orrore in famiglia
Foggia, non comprano i farmaci a bimbo epilettico e lo picchiano: divieto di avvicinamento per papà e zia

Foggia, bimbo epilettico picchiato e non curato: divieto di avvicinamento per papà e zia

 
Barinel Barese
Palo del Colle, la fidanzata lo vuole lasciare, lui le incendia 2 auto: arrestato

Palo del Colle, la fidanzata lo vuole lasciare, lui le incendia 2 auto: arrestato

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Cisternino, aggredisce e porta via la moglie da cui si sta separando: arrestato

Cisternino, aggredisce e porta via la moglie da cui si sta separando: arrestato

 
Batnel Nordbarese
Barletta, lite in un bar, calci e pugni a un poliziotto: 2 fratelli arrestati

Barletta, lite in un bar, calci e pugni a un poliziotto: 2 fratelli arrestati

 
Materasettore primario
Uva, i produttori lucani sono delusi

Uva, i produttori lucani sono delusi

 
Lecceal Vito Fazzi
Lecce, rubano joystick Playstation dall'ospedale, l'appello del cappellano

Lecce, rubano joystick Playstation dall'ospedale, l'appello del cappellano

 
TarantoDopo il terremoto
Taranto, presidio lavoratori davanti ArcelorMittal: oggi incontro tra governo e azienda

Mittal conferma retrocessione, coinvolti oltre 10mila dipendenti
Sindacati: «Governo rimetta lo scudo»

 
PotenzaLe dichiarazioni
Petrolio lucano, Bardi: «Accordo con Enel è da rideterminare»

Petrolio lucano, Bardi: «Accordo con Eni è da rideterminare»

 

i più letti

Fasano, venduto all'asta per 10 mln «Relais del Cardinale»

Fasano, venduto all'asta per 10 mln «Relais del Cardinale»

Lascia Gravina per andare al Nord, la lettera dal bus: «Qui c’è lavoro, ma al Sud c’è vita»

Lascia Gravina per andare al Nord, la lettera dal bus: «Qui c’è lavoro, ma al Sud c’è vita»

Villa D'Agri, in grembo aveva il feto morto da ore: donna uccisa da forte emorragia

Villa D'Agri, in grembo feto morto da ore: donna muore dissanguata

Bitonto, a 12 anni restituisce il cell ai genitori: «È noioso preferisco suonare»

Bitonto, a 12 anni restituisce il cell ai genitori: «È noioso, preferisco suonare»

Militare salentino fu ferito in Afghanistanmedaglia d'oro del presidente Mattarella

Militare salentino fu ferito in Afghanistan medaglia d'oro del presidente Mattarella

Rome

Soccer: Heads down says Conte after Inter's Dortmund defeat

Napoli held 1-1 at home by Salzburg

Soccer: Heads down says Conte after Inter's Dortmund defeat

Rome, November 6 - Inter coach Antonio Conte said his men have to keep working after Tuesday's 3-2 defeat at Borussia Dortmund delivered a huge blow to their hopes of reaching the knockout stage of the Champions League. The Italian giants went 2-0 up thanks to goals by Lautaro Martínez and Matías Vecino. But the hosts roared back in the second half with a double by defender Achraf Hakimi and a goal by Julian Brandt. Inter are third in Group F with four points with two games to go, four points behind leaders Barcelona and three behind Dortmund. "I don't want to make any excuses, I hope that these games can help us to better understand certain aspects of our game, we're working hard and we're going at full tilt," said Conte. "I find it hard to have a go at the boys, I have to thank them for how much they're giving and the work they're doing. "We'll keep moving forwards, this defeat has really got to me and I hope that's the same for my players. "All we can do is work hard and that's what we're doing. Through hard work we can cause anyone problems. "We're Inter and we have to take a look in the mirror. "Now we'll get our heads down and keep on working hard". Napoli missed the chance to book their ticket to the last 16 when they were held 1-1 at home by Salzburg. The Italian team are second in Group E with eight points, one behind leaders Liverpool and four ahead of Salzburg.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati