Unaware of Fiber link with Vatican - Conte

Rome, November 5 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday he was not aware of a link between the Fiber 4.0 fund he gave a legal opinion on, and the finances of the Vatican, where the fund is being investigated. He said he got the job from Fiber before becoming premier, so there was no possible conflict of interest. The premier said the opinion was on the possible relevance of a golden power. Conte said he had abstained from any decisions on Retelit and would do so again. Last week the Italian government said that Conte has done nothing wrong after the Financial Times reported on a link between him and the Fiber 4.0 investment fund, which is at the centre of a financial corruption investigation in the Vatican. Conte said he had already cleared everything up with Italy's competition watchdog, which had decided not to take any action in the case.