Martedì 05 Novembre 2019 | 20:26

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Robber killed in shoot-out at tobacconist's

Rome
Unaware of Fiber link with Vatican - Conte

Rome
Legend that Church doesn't pay property tax -Galantino

Rome
Italy still needs budget discipline - Gentiloni

Rome
Skiing: Valanga Azzurra coach Cotelli dies

Andria
2 arrested for trying to rob beggar

Bologna
Man gets 14 mts for beating, trying to rape woman

Rome
Soccer: No restrictions on women for Super Cup in S Arabia

Rome
Tennis: Berrettini unlucky in ATP Finals draw

Milan
Soccer: Grosso replaces Corini at Brescia

Rome
Rome trash company managers cited over June chaos

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari pareggia in casa contro la Vibonese: 2-2. Rivedi la diretta

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BrindisiL'incidente
Francavilla, schianto sulla circonvallazione: muore 22enne, giocava nell'Avetrana

LecceLa guardia costiera
Porto Cesareo, barca a vela si arena sulla spiaggia: rimossa con autogru

PotenzaLe dichiarazioni
Petrolio lucano, Bardi: «Accordo con Enel è da rideterminare»

FoggiaIl provvedimento
Orta Nova, l'azienda agricola Francesco Mottola nel mirino dell'antimafia

BatIl caso
Andria, pestano un mendicante per rubargli i soldi: due arresti

BariTrasporti
Bari, il capolinea bus della Fse a Largo Ciaia si rifà il look: costerà 1mln

Homeil dramma del siderurgico
Arcelor Mittal, Costa: «se rispetta piano non serve immunità». Sindacati incontrano ad Morselli

MateraIl caso
Policoro, sparatoria con due feriti: chiuso bar-paninoteca

i più letti

Fasano, venduto all'asta per 10 mln «Relais del Cardinale»

Lascia Gravina per andare al Nord, la lettera dal bus: «Qui c’è lavoro, ma al Sud c’è vita»

Bitonto, a 12 anni restituisce il cell ai genitori: «È noioso preferisco suonare»

Taranto, Mittal lascia: ex Ilva torna ai commissari. "Una Bomba sociale"

Roma, carabiniere di Putignano ha salvato pilota Alitalia da infarto

Rome

Unaware of Fiber link with Vatican - Conte

Got job before becoming PM so no conflict of interest

Rome, November 5 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday he was not aware of a link between the Fiber 4.0 fund he gave a legal opinion on, and the finances of the Vatican, where the fund is being investigated. He said he got the job from Fiber before becoming premier, so there was no possible conflict of interest. The premier said the opinion was on the possible relevance of a golden power. Conte said he had abstained from any decisions on Retelit and would do so again. Last week the Italian government said that Conte has done nothing wrong after the Financial Times reported on a link between him and the Fiber 4.0 investment fund, which is at the centre of a financial corruption investigation in the Vatican. Conte said he had already cleared everything up with Italy's competition watchdog, which had decided not to take any action in the case.

