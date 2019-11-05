Legend that Church doesn't pay property tax -Galantino

Rome, November 5 - The head of Vatican Patrimony Administration (APSA) Msgr Nunzio Galantino said Tuesday it was a "legend worthy of a Da Vinci Code reading" that the Catholic Church does not pay property tax in Italy. He said that APSA paid out "nine million 228 thousand euros and 30 cents in IMU property tax in 2018". "Also paying IMU were Propaganda Fide, the CEI, and the Vicariate", he said. In the first half of this year, Galantino said, APSA paid IMU totalling four million and 434 thousand euros. "Rome city council certainly got the money," he said. APSA, the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See, is the office of the Roman Curia that deals with the "provisions owned by the Holy See in order to provide the funds necessary for the Roman Curia to function", according to the Vatican website.