Italy still needs budget discipline - Gentiloni

Rome
05 Novembre 2019
Rome, November 5 - Italy still needs budget discipline, European Economic Affairs Commissioner-designate Paolo Gentiloni said Tuesday. "Italy still needs budget discipline, I'm sorry but that's the way it is," he said recording a TV show that will go out Wednesday. He added: "those who have budget scope should use it for growth, not using it means not having that minimum of budget policy coordination".
