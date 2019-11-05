Skiing: Valanga Azzurra coach Cotelli dies

Rome, November 5 - Mario Cotelli, coach of the Valanga Azzurra (Blue Avalanche) that swept through men's skiing in the 1970s, has died aged 76, his brother Chicco said on the Federsci website Tuesday. The Valanga Azzurra brought fame to skiers Gustavo Thoeni and Piero Gros. Cotelli had been in treatment for some time for a renal insufficiency that had recently worsened. Ranked among the greatest Italian skiers ever, Thoeni won three Olympic medals and a total of four overall World Cup titles in five years in the early 1970s. Gros won the gold medal in slalom at the 1976 Winter Olympics in Innsbruck, and was the World Cup overall champion in 1974. Between them, the pair won a total of 12 Olympic and world cup gold medals, as well as the five world cups. Cotelli was a charismatic figure with a booming voice and long blonde mustaches.