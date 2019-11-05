Soccer: No restrictions on women for Super Cup in S Arabia

Rome, November 5 - Women fans will face no restrictions regarding the areas of the stadium they can enter when Serie A champions Juventus take on Cup-winners Lazio in the Italian Super Cup in Riyadh on December 22, sources said Tuesday. The 2018 Super Cup, which saw Juve beat AC Milan 1-0, also took place in Saudi Arabia, in Jeddah, but on that occasion women were only allowed into some sectors.