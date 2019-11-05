Soccer: Grosso replaces Corini at Brescia

2 arrested for trying to rob beggar
Milan
05 Novembre 2019
Milan, November 5 - 2006 Italy World Cup winner Fabio Grosso, the former Palermo, Inter, Marseille and Juventus defender and ex-Bari and Verona coach, on Tuesday replaces Eugenio Corini at third-from-bottom Brescia, the northern club said. Grosso was still under contract at Verona despite being sacked after a 3-2 home defeat to Livorno left them below the Serie B playoff places on May 1 - though the Veronese were eventually promoted that way. He got out of that contract Monday. Corini was sacked after a 2-1 defeat at fellow strugglers Verona. Grosso, who will turn 42 at the end of the month, scored the winning penalty in a shoot-out at the 2006 World Cup final against France in 2006. Grosso will take over his first training camp Tuesday afternoon.
