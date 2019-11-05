Martedì 05 Novembre 2019 | 17:10

Andria
2 arrested for trying to rob beggar

Bologna
Man gets 14 mts for beating, trying to rape woman

Rome
Soccer: No restrictions on women for Super Cup in S Arabia

Rome
Tennis: Berrettini unlucky in ATP Finals draw

Milan
Soccer: Grosso replaces Corini at Brescia

Rome
Rome trash company managers cited over June chaos

Vatican City
Lord waits for all, good or bad says pope

Rome
Skiing: Valanga Azzurra coach Cotelli dies

Salerno
200 evacuated for bad weather at Sarno

Rome
Bortuzzo hopes to walk again

Rome
Growth, sustainability budget goals - Gualtieri

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari pareggia in casa contro la Vibonese: 2-2. Rivedi la diretta

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaIl provvedimento
Orta Nova, l'azienda agricola Francesco Mottola nel mirino dell'antimafia

BatIl caso
Andria, pestano un mendicante per rubargli i soldi: due arresti

PotenzaL'intervista
Report Svimez, parla il presidente Giannola: «Zes, occasione di rilancio»

BariTrasporti
Bari, il capolinea bus della Fse a Largo Ciaia si rifà il look: costerà 1mln

Homeil dramma del siderurgico
Arcelor Mittal, Costa: «se rispetta piano non serve immunità». Sindacati incontrano ad Morselli

BrindisiIl furto
Brindisi, rubano 1400 metri di cavi in rame da nastro trasportatore: 4 arresti

MateraIl caso
Policoro, sparatoria con due feriti: chiuso bar-paninoteca

LecceIl ritrovamento
Lecce, scoperto l'arsenale del clan: sequestrati kalashnikov e pistole

i più letti

Lascia Gravina per andare al Nord, la lettera dal bus: «Qui c’è lavoro, ma al Sud c’è vita»

Fasano, venduto all'asta per 10 mln «Relais del Cardinale»

Bitonto, a 12 anni restituisce il cell ai genitori: «È noioso preferisco suonare»

Taranto, Mittal lascia: ex Ilva torna ai commissari. "Una Bomba sociale"

Roma, carabiniere di Putignano ha salvato pilota Alitalia da infarto

Milan

Soccer: Grosso replaces Corini at Brescia

Former Bari, Verona coach comes in after Verona defeat

Milan, November 5 - 2006 Italy World Cup winner Fabio Grosso, the former Palermo, Inter, Marseille and Juventus defender and ex-Bari and Verona coach, on Tuesday replaces Eugenio Corini at third-from-bottom Brescia, the northern club said. Grosso was still under contract at Verona despite being sacked after a 3-2 home defeat to Livorno left them below the Serie B playoff places on May 1 - though the Veronese were eventually promoted that way. He got out of that contract Monday. Corini was sacked after a 2-1 defeat at fellow strugglers Verona. Grosso, who will turn 42 at the end of the month, scored the winning penalty in a shoot-out at the 2006 World Cup final against France in 2006. Grosso will take over his first training camp Tuesday afternoon.

