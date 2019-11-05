Tennis: Berrettini unlucky in ATP Finals draw

2 arrested for trying to rob beggar
Rome
05 Novembre 2019
Rome, November 5 - Matteo Berrettini was unlucky in the draw for the ATP Finals getting Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Dominique Thiem in the Borg Group. The other group, the Agassi Group, will feature world number one Rafa Nadal, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev. The finals get under way in London on Sunday.
