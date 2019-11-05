Rome trash company managers cited over June chaos

2 arrested for trying to rob beggar
Rome
05 Novembre 2019
Rome, November 5 - Carabinieri police have reported former executives from Rome trash company AMA to prosecutors over the chaos the capital endured with refuse collection in June, sources said on Tuesday. They are accused of the crime of "unauthorized storage of refuse" around dumpsters due to inadequate collection and processing of trash.
