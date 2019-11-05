200 evacuated for bad weather at Sarno

Salerno, November 5 - The mayor of Sarno near s Salerno on Tuesday ordered the precautionary evacuation of 200 residents in the foothills of Monte Saretto after a storm-swollen flood of mud and detritus from the mountain swept through the historic centre on Sunday night. The mountain was devastated by a fire on September 20. More violent thunderstorms are forecast in the area later Tuesday amid an orange alert for bad weather. Storms hit other parts of Italy too. In Florence, underpasses were flooded and traffic brought to a standstill. "We urge citizens to inform themselves before getting into their cars," said Mayor Dario Nardella. Ferry services between Naples and Ischia and Naples and Capri were disrupted. A weather alert in western Liguria went from yellow to orange.