Martedì 05 Novembre 2019 | 15:25

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Salerno
200 evacuated for bad weather at Sarno

200 evacuated for bad weather at Sarno

 
Rome
Bortuzzo hopes to walk again

Bortuzzo hopes to walk again

 
Rome
Growth, sustainability budget goals - Gualtieri

Growth, sustainability budget goals - Gualtieri

 
Rome
Soccer: Roma fined 30,000 euros for anti-Neapolitan insults

Soccer: Roma fined 30,000 euros for anti-Neapolitan insults

 
Rome
We'll make A. Mittal respect commitments - Conte

We'll make A. Mittal respect commitments - Conte

 
Verona
Verona councillors say sue Balotelli, ultra banned

Verona councillors say sue Balotelli, ultra banned

 
Brussels
EU budget: Italy to pay in 2.5bn more - draft

EU budget: Italy to pay in 2.5bn more - draft

 
Shanghai
No US backlash over Silk Road Di Maio says in Shanghai

No US backlash over Silk Road Di Maio says in Shanghai

 
Rome
Three firefighters killed in explosion, foul play suspected

Three firefighters killed in explosion, foul play suspected

 
Turin
Dozens arrested in massive 'Ndrangheta operation (3)

Dozens arrested in massive 'Ndrangheta operation (3)

 
Rome
Three firefighters killed in building explosion

Three firefighters killed in building explosion

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari pareggia in casa contro la Vibonese: 2-2. Rivedi la diretta

Bari pareggia in casa contro la Vibonese: 2-2. Rivedi la diretta

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariTrasporti
Bari, il capolinea bus della Fse a Largo Ciaia si rifà il look: costerà 1mln

Bari, il capolinea bus della Fse a Largo Ciaia si rifà il look: costerà 1mln

 
FoggiaIl caso
Picchia la moglie, foggiano arrestato tre volte in pochi giorni

Picchia la moglie, foggiano arrestato tre volte in pochi giorni

 
Homeil dramma del siderurgico
Arcelor Mittal, Costa: «se rispetta piano non serve immunità». Sindacati incontrano ad Morselli

Arcelor Mittal, Conte: Saremo inflessibili. Patuanelli: Azienda prende in giro Stato
Sindacati incontrano Morselli

 
BatIl sequestro
Bisceglie, a bordo con 16 chili di datteri di mare: denunciati due pescatori

Bisceglie, a bordo con 16 chili di datteri di mare: denunciati due pescatori

 
BrindisiIl furto
Brindisi, rubano 1400 metri di cavi in rame da nastro trasportatore: 4 arresti

Brindisi, rubano 1400 metri di cavi in rame da nastro trasportatore: 4 arresti

 
MateraIl caso
Policoro, sparatoria con due feriti: chiuso bar-paninoteca

Policoro, sparatoria con due feriti: chiuso bar-paninoteca

 
HomeLa tragedia
Villa D'Agri, in grembo aveva il feto morto da ore: donna uccisa da forte emorragia

Villa D'Agri, in grembo aveva il feto morto da ore: 37enne muore dissanguata

 
LecceIl ritrovamento
Lecce, scoperto l'arsenale del clan: sequestrati kalashnikov e pistole

Lecce, scoperto l'arsenale del clan: sequestrati kalashnikov e pistole

 

i più letti

Lascia Gravina per andare al Nord, la lettera dal bus: «Qui c’è lavoro, ma al Sud c’è vita»

Lascia Gravina per andare al Nord, la lettera dal bus: «Qui c’è lavoro, ma al Sud c’è vita»

Fasano, venduto all'asta per 10 mln «Relais del Cardinale»

Fasano, venduto all'asta per 10 mln «Relais del Cardinale»

Bitonto, a 12 anni restituisce il cell ai genitori: «È noioso preferisco suonare»

Bitonto, a 12 anni restituisce il cell ai genitori: «È noioso, preferisco suonare»

Taranto, Mittal lascia: ex Ilva torna ai commissari. "Una Bomba sociale"

Taranto, Mittal lascia: ex Ilva torna ai commissari. A rischio 15mila lavoratori
Vertice posticipato a mercoledì

Roma, carabiniere di Putignano ha salvato pilota Alitalia da infarto

Roma, carabiniere di Putignano ha salvato pilota Alitalia da infarto

Rome

Bortuzzo hopes to walk again

Promising swimmer paralysed in Rome mistaken identity shooting

Bortuzzo hopes to walk again

Rome, November 5 - A 20-year-old promising Italian swimmer paralysed from the waist down in a mistaken identity shooting outside a Rome pub in February hopes he may be able to walk again. "The spinal marrow lesion is not complete", Manuel Bortuzzo says in a new book, 'Rinascere'. "This phot shows that some filaments of the marrow have remained so all is not lost," he says. He describes the marrow as "like a viaduct suspended in midair connecting the legs and the brain". "Because of a bad accident, this viaduct has almost completely collapsed, and only an extremely thin tongue of asphalt is left. "Without that, it would be impossible to rebuild the connection, but seeing as it is there, the workers can get to work and use that little piece as a starting point to try to enlarge the carriageway once again. "It will be very difficult and they will have to proceed very slowly, but they can do it". Bortuzzo, from Trieste, was one of Italian swimming's biggest hopes.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati