Bortuzzo hopes to walk again

Rome, November 5 - A 20-year-old promising Italian swimmer paralysed from the waist down in a mistaken identity shooting outside a Rome pub in February hopes he may be able to walk again. "The spinal marrow lesion is not complete", Manuel Bortuzzo says in a new book, 'Rinascere'. "This phot shows that some filaments of the marrow have remained so all is not lost," he says. He describes the marrow as "like a viaduct suspended in midair connecting the legs and the brain". "Because of a bad accident, this viaduct has almost completely collapsed, and only an extremely thin tongue of asphalt is left. "Without that, it would be impossible to rebuild the connection, but seeing as it is there, the workers can get to work and use that little piece as a starting point to try to enlarge the carriageway once again. "It will be very difficult and they will have to proceed very slowly, but they can do it". Bortuzzo, from Trieste, was one of Italian swimming's biggest hopes.