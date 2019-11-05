Soccer: Roma fined 30,000 euros for anti-Neapolitan insults

200 evacuated for bad weather at Sarno
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Taranto, Mittal lascia: ex Ilva torna ai commissari. A rischio 15mila lavoratori
Vertice posticipato a mercoledì
Rome
05 Novembre 2019
Rome, November 5 - AS Roma were fined 30,000 euros by Serie A's sporting judge on Tuesday for anti-Neapolitan chants by their fans during Saturday's 2-1 win over Napoli at the Stadio Olimpico, ANSA sources said. The chants breached anti-discrimination rules.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su