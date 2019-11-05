Growth, sustainability budget goals - Gualtieri

Rome, November 5 - Growth and sustainability are the main goals of the 2020 budget bill, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri told the House finance committee in a hearing on the government's fiscal decree Tuesday. The decree "aims to build a more efficient and fairer tax system," he said. The decree would get back three billion euros of dodged taxes, at a "prudent estimate", he said. "There can be no steps backwards in the fight against evasion," he said. Stiffer fines for big tax dodgers would be restricted to "limited hikes for the most serious cases," he said. The government was ready, he added, to "improve" a measure in the decree on public contract tenders. He also said new fines for not using credit cards would be "proportionate". Gualtieri said the government was trying to reduce commissions and "from July 1 there will also be a tax credit to ease the costs sustained by those using electronic payments".