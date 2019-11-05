We'll make A. Mittal respect commitments - Conte

Rome, November 5 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday that the government would make sure ArcelorMittal respects its commitments after the group said it wanted to pull out of an agreement to take over the troubled former ILVA steel plant in Taranto. The Franco-Spanish-Indian group, the world's biggest steel producer, linked the move to the lifting of a so-called "penal shield" protecting the group running the Taranto plant from criminal prosecution. Pollution from the factory had been linked to high local cancer rates and it was being cleaned up and turned around with government help. Conte was talking tough ahead of a meeting with ArcelorMittal managers on Wednesday. "A contract has been stipulated and tomorrow we will be inflexible about respect of the commitments (made) when we meet ArcelorMittal". Ex-premier Matteo Renzi, the leader of the centrist Italia Viva (IV) party that is part of Conte's ruling coalition, said he was preparing an amendment to a decree that would bring back the penal shield. He also said he thought ArcelorMittal might be using this issue to pull out of the project and sink a potential rival in the process. Renzi is also reportedly working to help put together a new consortium to take over the Taranto plant. That consortium would reportedly feature India's Jindal group and government bank Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP).