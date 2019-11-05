EU budget: Italy to pay in 2.5bn more - draft

Brussels, November 5 - Italy is set to pay a total of 106.9 billion euros into the the EU budget in the 2021-2027 period, 2.52 billion more than its contribution for the 2014-2020 period, according to the draft of a European Commission proposal. This would see Italy pay an average annual contribution of 15.27 billion euros, up from 14.91 billion a year in the 2014-2020 period. All the EU member States would pay more into the budget, according to the draft. The proposal did not give details of the how much money each member State would get back via EU funding.