No US backlash over Silk Road Di Maio says in Shanghai

Shanghai, November 5 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday that Italy had not faced any form of backlash from the United States after it agreed to participate in China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), despite Washington's concerns about the project. "There has been no attack from the USA," Di Maio said during a visit to Shanghai regarding the huge infrastructure plan that aims to create a sort of modern-day Silk Road to better connect China to Europe and Africa. He added that there was no need to be concerned about the project leading to security problems due to Chinese involvement in Italy's 5G network. "The only concern that the USA had, and which we had too, was about 5G in general," said Di Maio. "And Italy has the most restrictive legislation in Europe on this". Di Maio addressed the China International Import Expo in Shanghai. He was the only foreign minister to do so, with Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron among the heads of State and government taking part. "Italy and China have never been so close," Di Maio said.