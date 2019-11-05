Martedì 05 Novembre 2019 | 13:38

Brussels
EU budget: Italy to pay in 2.5bn more - draft

Shanghai
No US backlash over Silk Road Di Maio says in Shanghai

Rome
Three firefighters killed in explosion, foul play suspected

Turin
Dozens arrested in massive 'Ndrangheta operation (3)

Rome
Three firefighters killed in building explosion

Rome
A.Mittal says pulling out of ILVA, govt says won't let it

Rome
A.Mittal says pulling out of ILVA, govt says won't let it

Rome
A.Mittal says pulling out of ILVA, govt says won't let it

New York
Moody's raises FCA outlook from stable to positive

Rome
A.Mittal says pulling out of ILVA, govt says won't let it

Turin
FCA Italy sales down 1.9% in Oct

Serie C
Bari pareggia in casa contro la Vibonese: 2-2. Rivedi la diretta

HomeIl caso
Foggia, 90enne ex ferroviere fugge di casa per prendere il treno: «Avevo nostalgia»

BariPugliesi eccellenti
Lega serie A, un barese di 33 anni a capo del marketing e della comunicazione

Homeil dramma del siderurgico
Arcelor Mittal, Costa: «se rispetta piano non serve immunità». Sindacati incontrano ad Morselli

Arcelor Mittal, Conte: Saremo inflessibili, azienda rispetti impegni. Consiglio fabbrica: scatta presidio
BatIl sequestro
Bisceglie, a bordo con 16 chili di datteri di mare: denunciati due pescatori

BrindisiIl furto
Brindisi, rubano 1400 metri di cavi in rame da nastro trasportatore: 4 arresti

MateraIl caso
Policoro, sparatoria con due feriti: chiuso bar-paninoteca

HomeLa tragedia
Villa D'Agri, in grembo aveva il feto morto da ore: donna uccisa da forte emorragia

LecceIl ritrovamento
Lecce, scoperto l'arsenale del clan: sequestrati kalashnikov e pistole

Lascia Gravina per andare al Nord, la lettera dal bus: «Qui c’è lavoro, ma al Sud c’è vita»

Fasano, venduto all'asta per 10 mln «Relais del Cardinale»

Bitonto, a 12 anni restituisce il cell ai genitori: «È noioso preferisco suonare»

Taranto, Mittal lascia: ex Ilva torna ai commissari. "Una Bomba sociale"

Taranto, Mittal lascia: ex Ilva torna ai commissari. A rischio 15mila lavoratori
Vertice posticipato a mercoledì

«Giudici corrotti a Trani» inizia il processo a Nardi

Rome

Three firefighters killed in explosion, foul play suspected

Evidence suggests blast was deliberate - Alessandria Prosecutor

Rome, November 5 - Three firefighters are dead after an explosion at a building in the northern province of Alessandria overnight that prosecutors suspect was caused deliberately. Three other people, including a Carabiniere police officer, were injured. The explosion took place at around 2am in a disused part of a farm building, sources said. "Everything makes su think that the explosion was intentional and caused deliberately," said Alessandria Prosecutor Enrico Cieri. "The evidence that we have gathered makes us think it was foul play". Rudimentary primers and wires connected to gas cannisters that did not explode were found at the farm building where the blast took place, sources said. A box that may be a timer was also found, according to the sources. Premier Giuseppe Conte on Tuesday expressed sorrow at the death of the firefighters. "The death of three firefighters in Quargnento pains all of Italy," Conte said via Twitter. "My pained thoughts go to the victims and I embrace the families and the injured. "Solidarity and full support to the Fire Brigade, who are always on the front line to guarantee our safety".

