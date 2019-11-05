Three firefighters killed in explosion, foul play suspected

Rome, November 5 - Three firefighters are dead after an explosion at a building in the northern province of Alessandria overnight that prosecutors suspect was caused deliberately. Three other people, including a Carabiniere police officer, were injured. The explosion took place at around 2am in a disused part of a farm building, sources said. "Everything makes su think that the explosion was intentional and caused deliberately," said Alessandria Prosecutor Enrico Cieri. "The evidence that we have gathered makes us think it was foul play". Rudimentary primers and wires connected to gas cannisters that did not explode were found at the farm building where the blast took place, sources said. A box that may be a timer was also found, according to the sources. Premier Giuseppe Conte on Tuesday expressed sorrow at the death of the firefighters. "The death of three firefighters in Quargnento pains all of Italy," Conte said via Twitter. "My pained thoughts go to the victims and I embrace the families and the injured. "Solidarity and full support to the Fire Brigade, who are always on the front line to guarantee our safety".