Martedì 05 Novembre 2019 | 11:43

Turin

Dozens arrested in massive 'Ndrangheta operation (3)

Blow to Calabrian-based mafia's offshoot in Turin area

Dozens arrested in massive 'Ndrangheta operation (3)

Turin, November 5 - Province of Turin Carabinieri police said on Tuesday that they had executed warrants for the arrest of 64 people suspected of belonging to, or being linked to, an offshoot of the Calabrian-based 'ndrangheta mafia in the northern region of Piedmont. The suspects are accused of crimes including mafia association and international drug trafficking. Finance police informed six people that they are under investigation for allegedly money laundering and the fraudulent transfer of assets as part of the same operation. Police also seized assets, including bank accounts and shares in companies. The investigation stemmed from the testimony of a former mobster turned State witness, Domenico Agresta

