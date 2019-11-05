Dozens arrested in massive 'Ndrangheta operation (3)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
In viaggio dalla Svezia a Matera in groppa a 2 asini: la storia di Helena e Carlo
i più letti
Taranto, Mittal lascia: ex Ilva torna ai commissari. A rischio 15mila lavoratori
Vertice posticipato a mercoledì
Turin
05 Novembre 2019
Turin, November 5 - Province of Turin Carabinieri police said on Tuesday that they had executed warrants for the arrest of 64 people suspected of belonging to, or being linked to, an offshoot of the Calabrian-based 'ndrangheta mafia in the northern region of Piedmont. The suspects are accused of crimes including mafia association and international drug trafficking. Finance police informed six people that they are under investigation for allegedly money laundering and the fraudulent transfer of assets as part of the same operation. Police also seized assets, including bank accounts and shares in companies. The investigation stemmed from the testimony of a former mobster turned State witness, Domenico Agresta
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su