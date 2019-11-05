Three firefighters killed in building explosion
Rome
05 Novembre 2019
Rome, November 5 - Three firefighters are dead after an explosion at a building in the northern province of Alessandria overnight. Three other people, including a Carabiniere police officer, were injured. The explosion took place at around 2am in a disused part of a farm building, sources said. Carabiniere sources said the foul play may have been behind the blast.
