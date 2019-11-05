Martedì 05 Novembre 2019 | 10:32

Rome
Three firefighters killed in building explosion

Rome
A.Mittal says pulling out of ILVA, govt says won't let it

Rome
A.Mittal says pulling out of ILVA, govt says won't let it

New York
Moody's raises FCA outlook from stable to positive

Rome
A.Mittal says pulling out of ILVA, govt says won't let it

Turin
FCA Italy sales down 1.9% in Oct

Turin
Girl, 15, attacked because lesbian

Rome
A.Mittal says pulling out of ILVA, govt says won't let it

Rome
Unions confirm petrol station strike Wed-Thur

Rome
A.Mittal says pulling out of ILVA, govt says won't let it

Rome
A.Mittal says pulling out of ILVA, govt says won't let it

Serie C
Bari pareggia in casa contro la Vibonese: 2-2. Rivedi la diretta

LecceIl ritrovamento
Lecce, scoperto l'arsenale del clan: sequestrati kalashnikov e pistole

Taranto4 gli imputati
Soldi per la discarica di Grottaglie, al via il processo a Tamburrano

FoggiaIl caso Gial Plast
San Nicandro Garganico, licenziati «per mafia»: nei guai 30 lavoratori

PotenzaAgricoltura
Basilicata, uva da tavola costa troppo poco: settore è a rischio

BrindisiAl Perrino
Brindisi, vuole diventare più alta: si sottopone a intervento per allungamento arti inferiori

BatTragedia sfiorata
Minervino, tenta di uccidere il padre con l’ascia: arrestato

BariIl caso
Bari, per i disabili salta l'assegno di cura: «Noi famiglie ridotte allo stremo»

Matera«Un attimo sto arrivando»
In viaggio dalla Svezia a Matera in groppa a 2 asini: la storia di Helena e Carlo

Lascia Gravina per andare al Nord, la lettera dal bus: «Qui c’è lavoro, ma al Sud c’è vita»

Fasano, venduto all'asta per 10 mln «Relais del Cardinale»

Bitonto, a 12 anni restituisce il cell ai genitori: «È noioso preferisco suonare»

Taranto, Mittal lascia: ex Ilva torna ai commissari. "Una Bomba sociale"

Vertice posticipato a mercoledì

«Giudici corrotti a Trani» inizia il processo a Nardi

Rome

Three firefighters killed in building explosion

Foul play may be behind blast in province of Alessandria

Rome, November 5 - Three firefighters are dead after an explosion at a building in the northern province of Alessandria overnight. Three other people, including a Carabiniere police officer, were injured. The explosion took place at around 2am in a disused part of a farm building, sources said. Carabiniere sources said the foul play may have been behind the blast.

