Moody's raises FCA outlook from stable to positive

A.Mittal says pulling out of ILVA, govt says won't let it
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
In viaggio dalla Svezia a Matera in groppa a 2 asini: la storia di Helena e Carlo
i più letti
New York
04 Novembre 2019
New York, November 4 - Moody's on Monday raised FCA's outlook from stable to positive. The ratings agency confirmed the group's rating and said there would be "potential substantial synergies" after its planned merger with PSA. The merged group "will help mitigate the various challenges in the global automobile manufacturing industry".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su