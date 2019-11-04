FCA Italy sales down 1.9% in Oct

Turin, November 4 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Italy sales fell 1.93% to 33,663 vehicles in October, FCA said Monday. Over the first 10 months of the year sales fell 2.57% to 386,946 vehicles. Market share fell from 26.39% to 23.8%. Italian car sales rose 6.7% to 156,851 in October, the transport ministry said. Over the first 10 months of the year Italian car sales fell 0.85% to 1,624,922 vehicles.