Unions confirm petrol station strike Wed-Thur

Rome, November 4 - Trade unions on Monday confirmed a petrol station strike on Wednesday and Thursday, November 6 and 7, across Italy. Faib Confesercenti, Fegica Cisl and Figisc/Anisa Confcommercio said all stations on roads and motorways would close. "Faced with the deafening silence of the government and the indifference of the industry ministry the organisations of operators have not been able to do other than to resort to a general mobilisation, which will culminate in the strike that will begin at 06:00 of November 6 and end at 06:00 on November 8," they said.