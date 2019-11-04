Soccer: Grosso to replace Corini at Brescia

Milan, November 4 - 2006 World Cup winner Fabio Grosso, the former Palermo, Inter, Marseille and Juventus defender and ex-Bari and Verona coach, is to replace Eugenio Corini at third-from-bottom Brescia, club sources said Monday. Grosso was still under contract at Verona despite being sacked after a 3-2 home defeat to Livorno left them below the Serie B playoff places on May 1 - though the Veronese were eventually promoted that way. He got out of that contract this morning. Corini was sacked after a 2-1 defeat at fellow strugglers Verona.