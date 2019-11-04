Lunedì 04 Novembre 2019 | 17:09

Rome
A.Mittal says pulling out of ILVA, govt says won't let it

Milan
Soccer: Grosso to replace Corini at Brescia

Naples
Soccer: Napoli chairman imposes week-long training camp

Rome
A.Mittal says wants to pull out of ILVA

Rome
Mondo di Mezzo kingpin demands release

Rome
A.Mittal says wants to pull out of ILVA

Vatican City
Church neither multinational nor NGO - pope

Turin
Ferrari Q3 adjusted EBIT up 11.7%

Rome
A.Mittal says wants to pull out of ILVA

Rome
Soccer: Brescia sack Corini

Treviso
Company freezes 140 new hires over rolling-paper tax

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari pareggia in casa contro la Vibonese: 2-2. Rivedi la diretta

TarantoL'addio di Mittal
Taranto, l'ira dei sindacati: «Una catastrofe». «Governo di irresponsabili»

FoggiaL'operazione
Foggia, blitz antidroga dei falchi: sequestrati 97 kg di marijuana, 4 in arresto

LecceIl caso
Lecce, bufera su segretario Lega: attacca senatrice Segre, direttivo azzerato

BrindisiLa lite
Carovigno, accoltella connazionale nel centro di accoglienza: arrestato

PhotoNewsIl 4 novembre
Giornata delle Forze Armate, la cerimonia: Fico al Sacrario di Bari

PotenzaIl caso
Evade da comunità di recupero: arrestato nel Potentino

MateraSerie tv
Imma Tataranni, presto a Matera sarà girata la seconda stagione

BatIl mistero
A Barletta, il rebus della Giunta Cannito: di che colore sarà?

Puglia, «drogato il mercato delle clementine: produttori in ginocchio». Cosa finisce sulle tavole?

Lascia Gravina per andare al Nord, la lettera dal bus: «Qui c’è lavoro, ma al Sud c’è vita»

Roma, carabiniere di Putignano ha salvato pilota Alitalia da infarto

Trafficavano eroina e marijuana tra Italia e Albania: sgominata banda nel Nordbarese

Casarano, fermato nuovo boss Scu per agguato a colpi di kalashnikov

Naples

Soccer: Napoli chairman imposes week-long training camp

De Laurentiis says move not punishment for Roma loss

Naples, November 4 - Napoli Chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis said Monday that his side will have to have a week-long 'ritiro' training camp after Saturday's 2-1 defeat at AS Roma. The loss leaves Napoli seventh in Serie A with 18 points from 11 games, 11 points behind leaders Juventus. Italian clubs sometimes use 'ritiri' as a form of punishment for poor form. It is an unpopular practice with players, who are not allowed to go home to their families after training. De Laurentiis stressed that he was trying to punish the players, who face Salzburg in the Champions League at home on Tuesday and Genoa in Serie A on Saturday. "Napoli will be on a ritiro until Sunday morning, when some of them will respond to call-ups from the national teams," De Laurentiis told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli. "It is not an punishment but an opportunity to get to know each other better". Coach Carlo Ancelotti told a press conference on Monday that he did not agree with the decision while adding that "we have to accept it".

