Soccer: Napoli chairman imposes week-long training camp

Naples, November 4 - Napoli Chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis said Monday that his side will have to have a week-long 'ritiro' training camp after Saturday's 2-1 defeat at AS Roma. The loss leaves Napoli seventh in Serie A with 18 points from 11 games, 11 points behind leaders Juventus. Italian clubs sometimes use 'ritiri' as a form of punishment for poor form. It is an unpopular practice with players, who are not allowed to go home to their families after training. De Laurentiis stressed that he was trying to punish the players, who face Salzburg in the Champions League at home on Tuesday and Genoa in Serie A on Saturday. "Napoli will be on a ritiro until Sunday morning, when some of them will respond to call-ups from the national teams," De Laurentiis told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli. "It is not an punishment but an opportunity to get to know each other better". Coach Carlo Ancelotti told a press conference on Monday that he did not agree with the decision while adding that "we have to accept it".