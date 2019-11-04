Mondo di Mezzo kingpin demands release

Rome, November 4 - One of the two ringleaders in the sprawling Rome graft case Mondo di Mezzo (Middle World), former leftwing cooperatives kingpin Salvatore Buzzi, on Monday asked to be released after the supreme Cassation Court last month quashed mafia convictions and ordered an appeals court to reset jail terms in the case. Buzzi had originally been sentenced to 18 years and four months in jail. As an alternative to full release, his defence lawyers filed a second plea, for house arrest. The case had been known as Capital Mafia until the mafia charges were quashed. The other ringleader is former rightist militant and ex-gangster Massimo Carminati. He, too, is seeking early release. At the appeals level, the ex-member of the NAR right-wing terrorist group was given a term of 14 years and six months. The case was initially dubbed 'Mafia Capitale' because prosecutors said the affair, in which a gang got its hands on city contracts worth millions, ranging from the running of Roma and migrant camps to waste management and maintaining green areas, regarded organized crime. In the first sentence, judges had said there were two separate criminal organisations in the case and they were not mafia-like in nature. But the appeals verdict said that mafia association was involved, before the supreme court reversed that reversal and said the prison terms would have to be re-calculated. The ringleaders were caught on a wiretap saying they could make more on Roma and migrant camps than from drugs. 'Middle World' refers to Carminati's nickname for the demi-monde of politicians, blue-collar workers and criminals he operated in. Some former members of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) were also involved in the 'Mondo di Mezzo' case and in February former centre-right Rome Mayor Gianni Alemanno got six years for illegal financing corruption in a separate case linked to it. In Italy sentences do not usually become effective until the appeals process has been exhausted.