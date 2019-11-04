Ferrari Q3 adjusted EBIT up 11.7%

Turin, November 4 - Ferrari reported third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 227 million euros on Monday, up 11.7% at current currency or 4.4% at constant currency, due to higher volumes (20 million euros), a positive mix/price variance (23 million euros), and the first deliveries of the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2. After share repurchases of 303 million euros and a dividend distribution of 195 million euros, net industrial debt was 369 million euros as of September 30, 2019, compared to 370 million on December 31, 2018.