Church neither multinational nor NGO - pope

 
Ferrari Q3 adjusted EBIT up 11.7%

 
A.Mittal says wants to pull out of ILVA

 
Soccer: Brescia sack Corini

 
Company freezes 140 new hires over rolling-paper tax

 
Gang attempts to burn homeless man with lighters

 
Jobs situation is a national emergency - Conte

 
Woman's body found on site of Livorno rave

 
Di Maio signs 'long held-up' deals in Shanghai

 
AFD's success worrying says German ambassador

 
South Italy in recession, report says

 

Serie C
Bari pareggia in casa contro la Vibonese: 2-2. Rivedi la diretta

Bari pareggia in casa contro la Vibonese: 2-2. Rivedi la diretta

 

HomeLa decisione choc
ArcelorMittal lascia l’ex Ilva: “Vogliamo rescindere l’accordo per l’acquisto”

ArcelorMittal lascia l'ex Ilva: "Vogliamo rescindere l'accordo per l'acquisto"

 
FoggiaL'idea
Foggia, scatta la friggitoria 'green': scagliozzi gratis in cambio di olio esausto

Foggia, scatta la friggitoria 'green': scagliozzi gratis in cambio di olio esausto

 
BrindisiLa lite
Carovigno, accoltella connazionale nel centro di accoglienza: arrestato

Carovigno, accoltella connazionale nel centro di accoglienza: arrestato

 
PhotoNewsIl 4 novembre
Giornata delle Forze Armate, la cerimonia: Fico al Sacrario di Bari

Giornata delle Forze Armate, la cerimonia: Fico al Sacrario di Bari

 
PotenzaIl caso
Evade da comunità di recupero: arrestato nel Potentino

Evade da comunità di recupero: arrestato nel Potentino

 
MateraSerie tv
Imma Tataranni, presto a Matera sarà girata la seconda stagione

Imma Tataranni, presto a Matera sarà girata la seconda stagione

 
LecceSalento
Gallipoli, la Città Bella «assediata» anche in autunno dai turisti

Gallipoli, la Città Bella «assediata» anche in autunno dai turisti

 
BatIl mistero
A Barletta, il rebus della Giunta Cannito: di che colore sarà?

A Barletta, il rebus della Giunta Cannito: di che colore sarà?

 

Puglia, «drogato il mercato delle clementine: produttori in ginocchio». Cosa finisce sulle tavole?

Puglia, «drogato il mercato delle clementine: produttori ko». Cosa finisce sulle tavole?

Roma, carabiniere di Putignano ha salvato pilota Alitalia da infarto

Roma, carabiniere di Putignano ha salvato pilota Alitalia da infarto

Trafficavano eroina e marijuana tra Italia e Albania: sgominata banda nel Nordbarese

Trafficavano eroina e marijuana tra Italia e Albania: sgominata banda nel Nordbarese

Lascia Gravina per andare al Nord, la lettera dal bus: «Qui c’è lavoro, ma al Sud c’è vita»

Lascia Gravina per andare al Nord, la lettera dal bus: «Qui c'è lavoro, ma al Sud c'è vita»

Casarano, fermato nuovo boss Scu per agguato a colpi di kalashnikov

Casarano, fermato nuovo boss Scu per agguato a colpi di kalashnikov

Rome, November 4 - AM InvestCo Italy, parent of the ArcelorMittal steel group, on Monday notified ILVA's extraordinary commissioners of its desire "to rescind an accord to lease with acquisition the assets of the Italian steel group and some units acquired according to a deal sealed on October 31," according to a statement from the multinational. The Franco-Spanish-Indian group, the world's biggest steel producer, said it had "asked the extraordinary commissioners to take on the responsibility of the assets of ILVA and its employees within 30 days from the reception of the communication" of ArcelorMittal's desire to leave ILVA and its troubled plant at Taranto, the largest in Europe. Earlier this month the government's save-business decree removed a so-called "penal shield" protecting ILVA. The Taranto plant, whose pollution had been linked to high local cancer rates, was being cleaned up and turned around with government help. But the lifting of the shield put that operation at risk. A.Mittal said in its statement that the elimination of the "legal protection" since November 3, "necessary to the company to implement its environmental plan without the risk of penal responsibility," was the main reason for the pullout. "In addition," it said "the measures taken by the Taranto penal court oblige ILVA's extraordinary commissioners to complete these prescriptions by December 13 2019 or see blast furnace number 2 turned off". This, it said, would "make it impossible to implement the industrial plan, and, in general, to execute the contract". Reacting to ArcelorMittal's statement, the FIM CISL union said Monday that the government had achieved "a masterpiece of incompetence and political cowardice. "Not defusing an environmental bomb, but rather combining it with a social bomb is due to the mess made with the save-buiness decree," said FIM CISL secretary Marco Bentivogli. Far-right opposition League leader Matteo Salvini called on Premier Giuseppe Conte to "urgently" report to parliament on the case and said the government should quit over its failure to protect jobs. "If the government of taxes, migrant landings and handcuffs (for big tax evaders) also chases off the owners of ILVA, putting at risk the jobs of tens of thousands of workers and the country's industrial future, it will be a disaster, and resignation would be the only possible response."

