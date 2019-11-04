Woman's body found on site of Livorno rave

Church neither multinational nor NGO - pope
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Liverno
04 Novembre 2019
Liverno, November 4 - The body of a woman was found on Monday at a former factory in Livorno where a rave took place at the weekend, sources said. Hundreds of people from all over Italy took part in the rave, which started on Friday, which was a national holiday in Italy, and ended Sunday evening. The deceased appears to have been a young woman, the sources said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su