Lunedì 04 Novembre 2019 | 15:13

Vatican City
Church neither multinational nor NGO - pope

Turin
Ferrari Q3 adjusted EBIT up 11.7%

Rome
A.Mittal says wants to pull out of ILVA

Rome
Soccer: Brescia sack Corini

Treviso
Company freezes 140 new hires over rolling-paper tax

Venice
Gang attempts to burn homeless man with lighters

Rome
Jobs situation is a national emergency - Conte

Liverno
Woman's body found on site of Livorno rave

Rome
Di Maio signs 'long held-up' deals in Shanghai

Rome
AFD's success worrying says German ambassador

Rome
South Italy in recession, report says

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari pareggia in casa contro la Vibonese: 2-2. Rivedi la diretta

TarantoViolenza in famiglia
Taranto, per mesi picchia la mamma disabile: arrestato 39enne

FoggiaL'idea
Foggia, scatta la friggitoria 'green': scagliozzi gratis in cambio di olio esausto

BrindisiLa lite
Carovigno, accoltella connazionale nel centro di accoglienza: arrestato

PhotoNewsIl 4 novembre
Giornata delle Forze Armate, la cerimonia: Fico al Sacrario di Bari

PotenzaIl caso
Evade da comunità di recupero: arrestato nel Potentino

MateraSerie tv
Imma Tataranni, presto a Matera sarà girata la seconda stagione

LecceSalento
Gallipoli, la Città Bella «assediata» anche in autunno dai turisti

BatIl mistero
A Barletta, il rebus della Giunta Cannito: di che colore sarà?

Rome

Jobs situation is a national emergency - Conte

Premier says still much to do to boost employment levels

Rome, November 4 - Italy's job crisis of the past decade has "taken on the character of a national emergency", said Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte on Monday, speaking at the presentation of a report by the Association for Industrial Development in the Italian South (SVIMEZ). "There is still much to be done to ensure adequate employment prospects," Conte said. The SVIMEZ report showed South Italy entered a recession in 2019 and the area experienced a loss of 2,015,000 residents in the past decade, half of whom were young people. "The social and economic fabric of our south has been suffering for several decades, and I'm very concerned about the demographic crisis with an unprecedented drop in the birth rate and growing emigration to the north and abroad," Conte said. "If the south recovers, Italy recovers. It's not a slogan, but an affirmation that comes from the knowledge that this must drive government action," he said. "In the past 20 years, politics has disinvested in the south, with consequences for the entire country, which has lost competitiveness on a global level," he said, adding that the current government would make an effort to "turn this trend around".

