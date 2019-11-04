Lunedì 04 Novembre 2019 | 15:13

Vatican City
Church neither multinational nor NGO - pope

Church neither multinational nor NGO - pope

 
Turin
Ferrari Q3 adjusted EBIT up 11.7%

Ferrari Q3 adjusted EBIT up 11.7%

 
Rome
A.Mittal says wants to pull out of ILVA

A.Mittal says wants to pull out of ILVA

 
Rome
Soccer: Brescia sack Corini

Soccer: Brescia sack Corini

 
Treviso
Company freezes 140 new hires over rolling-paper tax

Company freezes 140 new hires over rolling-paper tax

 
Venice
Gang attempts to burn homeless man with lighters

Gang attempts to burn homeless man with lighters

 
Rome
Jobs situation is a national emergency - Conte

Jobs situation is a national emergency - Conte

 
Liverno
Woman's body found on site of Livorno rave

Woman's body found on site of Livorno rave

 
Rome
Di Maio signs 'long held-up' deals in Shanghai

Di Maio signs 'long held-up' deals in Shanghai

 
Rome
AFD's success worrying says German ambassador

AFD's success worrying says German ambassador

 
Rome
South Italy in recession, report says

South Italy in recession, report says

 

Serie C
Bari pareggia in casa contro la Vibonese: 2-2. Rivedi la diretta

Bari pareggia in casa contro la Vibonese: 2-2. Rivedi la diretta

 

TarantoViolenza in famiglia
Taranto, per mesi picchia la mamma disabile: arrestato 39enne

Taranto, per mesi picchia la mamma disabile: arrestato 39enne

 
FoggiaL'idea
Foggia, scatta la friggitoria 'green': scagliozzi gratis in cambio di olio esausto

Foggia, scatta la friggitoria 'green': scagliozzi gratis in cambio di olio esausto

 
BrindisiLa lite
Carovigno, accoltella connazionale nel centro di accoglienza: arrestato

Carovigno, accoltella connazionale nel centro di accoglienza: arrestato

 
PhotoNewsIl 4 novembre
Giornata delle Forze Armate, la cerimonia: Fico al Sacrario di Bari

Giornata delle Forze Armate, la cerimonia: Fico al Sacrario di Bari

 
PotenzaIl caso
Evade da comunità di recupero: arrestato nel Potentino

Evade da comunità di recupero: arrestato nel Potentino

 
MateraSerie tv
Imma Tataranni, presto a Matera sarà girata la seconda stagione

Imma Tataranni, presto a Matera sarà girata la seconda stagione

 
LecceSalento
Gallipoli, la Città Bella «assediata» anche in autunno dai turisti

Gallipoli, la Città Bella «assediata» anche in autunno dai turisti

 
BatIl mistero
A Barletta, il rebus della Giunta Cannito: di che colore sarà?

A Barletta, il rebus della Giunta Cannito: di che colore sarà?

 

Puglia, «drogato il mercato delle clementine: produttori in ginocchio». Cosa finisce sulle tavole?

Puglia, «drogato il mercato delle clementine: produttori ko». Cosa finisce sulle tavole?

Roma, carabiniere di Putignano ha salvato pilota Alitalia da infarto

Roma, carabiniere di Putignano ha salvato pilota Alitalia da infarto

Trafficavano eroina e marijuana tra Italia e Albania: sgominata banda nel Nordbarese

Trafficavano eroina e marijuana tra Italia e Albania: sgominata banda nel Nordbarese

Lascia Gravina per andare al Nord, la lettera dal bus: «Qui c’è lavoro, ma al Sud c’è vita»

Lascia Gravina per andare al Nord, la lettera dal bus: «Qui c’è lavoro, ma al Sud c’è vita»

Casarano, fermato nuovo boss Scu per agguato a colpi di kalashnikov

Casarano, fermato nuovo boss Scu per agguato a colpi di kalashnikov

Venice

Gang attempts to burn homeless man with lighters

Suspect posted video on social media, man uninjured

Gang attempts to burn homeless man with lighters

Venice, November 4 - Police in Chioggia are investigating a group of suspects on Monday who allegedly tried to burn a homeless man with lighters. Police said one of the suspects took a cell-phone video of the attempted assault and posted it on social media. The 45-year-old homeless man, who lives on an abandoned fishing boat, was uninjured. Police identified all of the suspects and are in the process of formulating charges.

