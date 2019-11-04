Gang attempts to burn homeless man with lighters

Church neither multinational nor NGO - pope
Venice
04 Novembre 2019
Venice, November 4 - Police in Chioggia are investigating a group of suspects on Monday who allegedly tried to burn a homeless man with lighters. Police said one of the suspects took a cell-phone video of the attempted assault and posted it on social media. The 45-year-old homeless man, who lives on an abandoned fishing boat, was uninjured. Police identified all of the suspects and are in the process of formulating charges.
