Company freezes 140 new hires over rolling-paper tax

Treviso, November 4 - The International Tobacco Agency (ITA) based in Carbonera, near Treviso, announced Monday it would freeze a planned 140 new hires over the next three years due to new taxes on cigarette rolling papers and filters included in the 2020 Italian budget bill. ITA CEO Marco Fabbrini said 14% of the company's nearly 50 million euros in annual revenue comes from rolling papers. The company currently employs 280 people.