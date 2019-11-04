Di Maio signs 'long held-up' deals in Shanghai

Rome, November 4 - Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio is in Shanghai on Monday to participate in the China International Import Expo, and announced that he has closed "deals that were long on ice". He said these included agreements for the agri-food sector. Di Maio will participate in the welcome dinner for heads of state and government on the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. He recalled that Italian President Sergio Mattarella will visit China in 2020 to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. He also said he hoped China and the US would reach a deal on tariffs "to lower tensions that don't help the markets".