Rome
Di Maio signs 'long held-up' deals in Shanghai

Rome
AFD's success worrying says German ambassador

Rome
South Italy in recession, report says

Rome
Mattarella marks 100th National Unity and Armed Forces Day

Rome
Torrential rain, gales batter Italy

Rome
Soccer: Juve, Inter win again, Roma go third

Bari
Man ejected from home for domestic abuse

Alghero
Sardinia eatery takes endangered sea urchins off the menu

Bologna
Rapist of 12-yr old arrested for threatening her 18 yrs on

Rome
FCA-PSA announce merger plan

Rome
Alitalia: Lufthansa writes to FS, industry min

Serie C
Bari pareggia in casa contro la Vibonese: 2-2. Rivedi la diretta

PhotoNewsIl 4 novembre
Giornata delle Forze Armate, la cerimonia: Fico al Sacrario di Bari

PotenzaIl caso
Evade da comunità di recupero: arrestato nel Potentino

MateraSerie tv
Imma Tataranni, presto a Matera sarà girata la seconda stagione

TarantoL'edificio
Taranto, lo storico Palazzo degli Uffici e il sogno archistar

LecceSalento
Gallipoli, la Città Bella «assediata» anche in autunno dai turisti

FoggiaLa denuncia
Foggia, trattori vecchi di oltre 40 anni: «pericolo nei campi»

BrindisiSerie A
Basket, l'Happy Casa di Brindisi fa faville con il Venezia

BatIl mistero
A Barletta, il rebus della Giunta Cannito: di che colore sarà?

Rome

Mattarella to visit China in 2020 for 50 years of relations

Rome, November 4 - Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio is in Shanghai on Monday to participate in the China International Import Expo, and announced that he has closed "deals that were long on ice". He said these included agreements for the agri-food sector. Di Maio will participate in the welcome dinner for heads of state and government on the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. He recalled that Italian President Sergio Mattarella will visit China in 2020 to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. He also said he hoped China and the US would reach a deal on tariffs "to lower tensions that don't help the markets".

