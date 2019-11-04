AFD's success worrying says German ambassador

Rome, November 4 - Germany's Ambassador to Rome Viktor Elbling on Monday expressed concern about the recent electoral success of the rightwing AFD party in his homeland. During an ANSA Forum on the fall of the Berlin Wall 30 years ago, Elbling said the AFD's results were "a worrying new development". "But let's maintain a broader vision," he said. "Even in the States of the east of Germany there is 75% support of democracy". Elbling added that "2,000 billion euros have been invested in financial transfers since the reunification of East and West," while stressing that "we still have work to do".