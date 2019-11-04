Mattarella marks 100th National Unity and Armed Forces Day

Rome, November 4 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Monday marked the 100th anniversary of Italian National Unity and Armed Forces Day in a written message to Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini. "November 4 is a date in which we summarise the values of a national identity that was long pursued by the people of Italy with aspirations of unification and with the great sacrifices made by the Italian people in World War I," Mattarella said. National Unity and Armed Forces Day was created on November 4, 1919, to commemorate victory in World War I, which marked the completion of the process of Italian unification that began with the period known as the Risorgimento.