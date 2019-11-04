South Italy in recession, report says

Rome, November 4 - Italy's south entered a recession in 2019, with GDP down by 0.2%, while the country's GDP in the centre and north grew 0.3%, according to a report by the Association for Industrial Development in the Mezzogiorno (SVIMEZ) released Monday. The report predicted a "weak recovery" in 2020 for the Italian Mezzogiorno, with growth no higher than 0.2%. The study said the employment gap between the country's south and the centre-north increased in the past 10 years from 19.6% to 21.6%. It said the south would have to create about three million jobs to catch up to the centre-north. The report said 2,015,000 residents have left the south since 2000, half of whom were young people.