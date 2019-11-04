Torrential rain, gales batter Italy

Rome, November 4 - A wave of torrential rains and strong winds hit various parts of Italy on Sunday and Monday, with conditions expected to worsen Monday evening across Tuscany, Liguria, and the Alps. Strong winds in Friuli Venezia Giulia caused hundreds of trees to fall, which also brought blackouts, and heavy rains led to landslides. Schools are closed Monday in the Salerno area due to the weather. The Moby ferry company cancelled its four morning crossings on Monday between the islands of Sardinia and Corsica due to strong winds and rough seas. Liguria experienced waves as high as five metres in the eastern Riviera di Levante, while the western Riviera di Pontente had winds as high as 90 km per hour. The City of Genoa closed all public sea access routes. There is an orange weather alert on Monday for the regions of Liguria, Emilia-Romagna and Calabria.