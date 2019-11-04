Soccer: Juve, Inter win again, Roma go third

Rome, November 4 - Serie A leaders Juventus and second-placed Inter both won again at the weekend, while AS Roma climbed to third place with a 2-1 win over Napoli. Juve, who are aiming for a ninth consecutive Serie A title, beat local rivals Torino 1-0 thanks to a goal by Matthijs de Ligt and have 29 points from 11 games. Inter remain one point behind after a 2-1 win at Bologna while Roma are third with 22 points. Lazio beat AC Milan by the same margin at the San Siro on Sunday to lift the Rome side to fourth and extend the woes of the seven-time European champions, who are 11th with 13 points.