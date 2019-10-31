Man ejected from home for domestic abuse
Bari, October 31 - A 49-year-old drink and drug addict was ordered to stay away from the family home and served a restraining order Thursday after repeated episodes of domestic violence against his partner and their three daughters in Bari. On one occasion the man tried to burn down the house, and was arrested. Recently he attacked the eldest girl, kicking and punching her.
