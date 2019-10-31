Sardinia eatery takes endangered sea urchins off the menu

Man ejected from home for domestic abuse
Alghero
31 Ottobre 2019
Alghero, October 31 - A Sardinian restaurant has taken endangered sea urchins off its menu. "They're at risk of extinction," said Francesco Deriu, owner of the Alamo restaurant in Alghero. Deriu said he was launching a campaign of consciousness raising.
