Rapist of 12-yr old arrested for threatening her 18 yrs on

Bologna, October 31 - A 36-year-old man convicted of raping a 12-year-old girl 18 years ago emerged from prison after three years last year and started stalking and threatening her, police said after arresting him Thursday. The man was 18 when he sexually abused the girl in 2001. The woman, now 30, reported the man for posting a video of a man molesting a woman and then appearing at her workplace to threaten her, even with death. The woman had only got up the courage to report him when she turned 18 and he was arrested in 2015 and sentenced to three years and two months in jail, getting out in mid-2018.