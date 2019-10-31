Alitalia: Lufthansa writes to FS, industry min

Rome, October 31 - Lufthansa on Thursday wrote a letter to Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) rail group on FS's handling of the Alitalia rescue, enclosing a copy to the industry ministry. In the letter, ministry sources said, the German airline does not mention the equity share it would like to take in the newco and does not cite figures on its bid. But Lufthansa is willing to consider a big investment in the new Alitalia, larger than other market partners, the letter said, according to financial sources. Other partners who have been lining up include Delta Airlines of the USA and Italian motorway group Atlantia. Lufthansa said it was ready to consider a "major investment" in a restructured Alitalia, but this investment is subordinated on "preconditions", according to a copy of the letter seen by sources. Among other things, Luftansa is asking for: a significant reduction in the cost of aircraft and crews, a cut in the fleet and network, an increase in productivity and a preventive accord on cutting costs with the trade unions before signing any commitment. The letter, signed by commercial director Harry Hohmeister, sets another two conditions: the implementation of a governance structure and an injection of capital in the new company without the payment of supplementary bonds. The letter explains that Lufthansa and Alitalia will become "majority shareholders". The German airline indicates an EBIT margin target of 8% over the next two years and a break even. Meetings between the consortium bidding for the new Alitalia - Delta, FS and Atlantia - and Lufthansa will take place over the coming days, sources close to the talks said later. The talks are intended to clarify the German airline's entry into the newco's equity, they said. Alitalia's extraordinary commissioners may also take part in the meetings. Last week Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli signed a "conditional" extension until November 21 of a deadline to present a binding offer for Alitalia asked by FS and Atlantia. Rail group FS and motorway group Atlantia are aiming to rescue the troubled Italian airline along with Delta Airlines of the USA. Patuanelli set two conditions: 1) the direct intervention of the airline's extraordinary commissioners and immediate talks with bidders; and 2) a request for daily updates on progress in the talks.