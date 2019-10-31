Man ejected from home for domestic abuse (2)
Bari
31 Ottobre 2019
Bari, October 31 - A 48-year-old drink and drug addict was ordered to stay away from the family home and served a restraining order Thursday after repeated episodes of domestic violence against his partner and her daughter in Bari. On one occasion rthe man tried to burn down the house.
