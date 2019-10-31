Rapist of 12-yr old arrested for threatening her 18 yrs on

Man ejected from home for domestic abuse (2)
Bologna
31 Ottobre 2019
Bologna, October 31 - A 36-year-old man convicted of raping a 12-year-old girl 18 years ago emerged from prison after three years last year and started stalking and threatening her, police said after arresting him Thursday. The man was 18 when he sexually abused the girl in 2001.
