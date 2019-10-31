Giovedì 31 Ottobre 2019 | 16:58

Bari
Man ejected from home for domestic abuse (2)

Man ejected from home for domestic abuse (2)

 
Bologna
Rapist of 12-yr old arrested for threatening her 18 yrs on

Rapist of 12-yr old arrested for threatening her 18 yrs on

 
Rome
Rome Jews blast racism, hatred commission abstentions

Rome Jews blast racism, hatred commission abstentions

 
Rome
FCA-PSA announce merger plan

FCA-PSA announce merger plan

 
Rome
Alitalia: Lufthansa writes to FS, industry min

Alitalia: Lufthansa writes to FS, industry min

 
Rome
Italians spent 72.5 bn on culture last yr-Federculture

Italians spent 72.5 bn on culture last yr-Federculture

 
Rome
Libya migrant deal can be improved says Conte

Libya migrant deal can be improved says Conte

 
Milan
Singer Carta cleared of stealing t-shirts

Singer Carta cleared of stealing t-shirts

 
Bari
32 indicted in Norman Atlantic blaze

32 indicted in Norman Atlantic blaze

 
Rome
Former League lawyer ordered to pay back 1.87mn

Former League lawyer ordered to pay back 1.87mn

 
Rome
Inflation steady at 0.3% in October - ISTAT

Inflation steady at 0.3% in October - ISTAT

 

serie c
Bari, Folorunsho spazza via tutte le nubi: «Lavoro duro per essere al top»

Bari, Folorunsho spazza via tutte le nubi: «Lavoro duro per essere al top»

 

Foggial'allarme
Carcere Foggia, sindacato: «Due agenti aggrediti da detenuto»

Carcere Foggia, sindacato: «Due agenti aggrediti da detenuto»

 
BariViolenza
Bari, aggredisce compagna e figlia, tentò di dare fuoco alla casa: 49enne allontanato

Bari, aggredisce compagna e figlie, tentò di dare fuoco alla casa: 49enne allontanato

 
Leccela decisione
Carmelo Bene, tutto il patrimonio artistico riunito e conservato a Lecce

Carmelo Bene, tutto il patrimonio artistico riunito e conservato a Lecce

 
Batl'operazione
Trafficavano eroina e marijuana tra Italia e Albania: sgominata banda nel Nordbarese

Trafficavano eroina e marijuana tra Italia e Albania: sgominata banda nel Nordbarese

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Pezze di Greco, in casa ha quasi un chilo di marijuana: arrestato

Pezze di Greco, in casa ha quasi un chilo di marijuana: arrestato

 
Materala cerimonia
Matera, in Questura la polizia commemora i suoi caduti

Matera, in Questura la polizia commemora i suoi caduti

 
Tarantoa Taranto
ArcelorMittal, sindacato: «Tubo rotto, sversati litri di catrame»

ArcelorMittal, sindacato: «Tubo rotto, sversati litri di catrame»

 
Cinema e Spettacolidopo il 2017
«L'anno che verrà»: il Capodanno di Raiuno torna a Potenza

«L'anno che verrà»: il Capodanno di Raiuno torna a Potenza

 

Bari, imprenditore perde tutto: oggi la sua casa è l'auto in cui dorme

Bari, imprenditore perde tutto: oggi la sua casa è l'auto in cui dorme

Cerignola, non si fermano all'alt e scappano sfondando la sbarra del casello autostradale: identificati

Cerignola, non si fermano all'alt e scappano sfondando la sbarra del casello autostradale: identificati

Regione Puglia, Avvocatura sotto inchiesta: rimborsi d'oro non dovuti

Regione Puglia, Avvocatura sotto inchiesta: rimborsi d'oro non dovuti

Auto schiacciata fra due tir sulla Brindisi-Lecce: muore donna alla guida

Auto schiacciata fra due tir sulla Brindisi-Lecce: muore donna alla guida

Imprese: i 50 anni del gruppo Cannillo, da piccolo negozio di Corato a colosso del Sud Italia

Imprese: i 50 anni del gruppo Cannillo, da piccolo negozio di Corato a colosso del Sud Italia

Rome

Rome Jews blast racism, hatred commission abstentions

Vatican Secretary of State expresses concern too

Rome Jews blast racism, hatred commission abstentions

Rome, October 31 - Ruth Dureghello, the president of Rome's Jewish Community, on Thursday expressed dismay that the rightwing League and Brothers of Italy (FdI) parties and Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) did not vote in favour of creating an extraordinary commission against hate, racism and anti-semitism. The motion to create the commission, proposed by Holocaust survivor and life Senator Liliana Segre, was approved on Wednesday by the Upper House with 151 votes in favour, none against and 98 abstentions. "The commission is a great institutional result for our country, it has great value," said Dureghello. "The abstention of some parties is disconcerting. It's a decision that we consider wrong and dangerous. "At the moment there is a need for unity. "There should be no room for ambiguity". Segre said Monday of the social media haters who post an average 200 racist messages a day against her that they are "people to be pitied or treated". Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin voiced concern about the abstentions too. "I'm worried in the sense that, some things, some fundamental values, should be felt by all of us," Parolin said. "There are certain things that we should be in agreement about". Berlusconi responded to the concerns by saying "I must reject with force all exploitation of the vote expressed by Forza Italia. "But as liberals we are against an excess of legislation on crimes of opinion and the motion put to the Senate yesterday, on which Forza Italian abstained, outlined, at the request of the Left, the institution of a new crime of opinion." He added: "I expect that in the Movement I founded, no one should permit themselves to advance doubts about our commitment at Israel's side. He said that if some people wanted to follow other "paths, they were "free to do so but without further damaging FI". Segre was named Senator for life by president Sergio Mattarella on 19 January 2018. Born into a Milanese Jewish family in 1930, Segre was expelled from her school at the age of eight after the promulgation of Italian Racial Laws in 1938. In 1943, at 13, she was arrested with many members of her family and deported to Auschwitz. After 1990 she started to speak to the public, especially young people, about her experiences. Matteo Salvini's anti-migrant Euroskeptic and nationalist league has been accused of being far right while the smaller nationalist FdI has been accused of harbouring neo-Fascist sympathies. FI is part of Europe's centre-right and Christian Democrat family of parties.

