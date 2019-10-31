Giovedì 31 Ottobre 2019 | 16:56

Bari
Man ejected from home for domestic abuse (2)

Bologna
Rapist of 12-yr old arrested for threatening her 18 yrs on

Rome
Rome Jews blast racism, hatred commission abstentions

Rome
FCA-PSA announce merger plan

Rome
Alitalia: Lufthansa writes to FS, industry min

Rome
Italians spent 72.5 bn on culture last yr-Federculture

Rome
Libya migrant deal can be improved says Conte

Milan
Singer Carta cleared of stealing t-shirts

Bari
32 indicted in Norman Atlantic blaze

Rome
Former League lawyer ordered to pay back 1.87mn

Rome
Inflation steady at 0.3% in October - ISTAT

serie c
Bari, Folorunsho spazza via tutte le nubi: «Lavoro duro per essere al top»

Foggial'allarme
Carcere Foggia, sindacato: «Due agenti aggrediti da detenuto»

BariViolenza
Bari, aggredisce compagna e figlia, tentò di dare fuoco alla casa: 49enne allontanato

Leccela decisione
Carmelo Bene, tutto il patrimonio artistico riunito e conservato a Lecce

Batl'operazione
Trafficavano eroina e marijuana tra Italia e Albania: sgominata banda nel Nordbarese

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Pezze di Greco, in casa ha quasi un chilo di marijuana: arrestato

Materala cerimonia
Matera, in Questura la polizia commemora i suoi caduti

Tarantoa Taranto
ArcelorMittal, sindacato: «Tubo rotto, sversati litri di catrame»

Cinema e Spettacolidopo il 2017
«L'anno che verrà»: il Capodanno di Raiuno torna a Potenza

Rome

FCA-PSA announce merger plan

To join forces on equal terms for world's 4th biggest car group

Rome, October 31 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and PSA Peugeot on Thursday announced plans to merge to create the world's fourth-biggest carmaking group. "Groupe PSA and FCA plan to join forces to build a world leader for a new era in sustainable mobility," the carmakers said in a joint statement. The two groups will merge as equal partners. "The shareholders of each company would own 50% of the equity of the newly combined group and would therefore share equally in the benefits arising from the combination," the statement said. It said the merger of the Italian-American group with its French rival should create 3.7-billion of annual run-rate synergies without any plant closures. The combined group will have annual unit sales of around 8.7 million vehicles making it the fourth top car producer after Toyota, Volkswagen and the Renault-Nissan alliance. It will have combined revenues of nearly 170 billion euros, recurring operating profit of over 11 billion euros and capitalization of around 45 billion euros. FCA Chairman and Agnelli family heir John Elkann is set to be the chairman of the new group and PSA Peugeot CEO Carlos Tavares will be chief executive. FCA CEO Mike Manley is set to work closely with Tavares in a senior executive role. "I'm delighted by the opportunity to work with Carlos and his team on this potentially industry-changing combination," Manley was quoted as saying in the statement. "We have a long history of successful cooperation with Groupe PSA and I am convinced that together with our great people we can create a world class global mobility company". But in a conference call with investors on Thursday, Manley warned that "there is still a long way to go" before an agreement is reached. Premier Giuseppe Conte said the government will be watching closely. "It's a market operation," he said. "I cannot judge the agreement but what is important to the government is that the level of production and employment in Italy is guaranteed".

