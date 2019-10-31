32 indicted in Norman Atlantic blaze

Bari, October 31 - Thirty-two subjects, 30 persons and two companies, were indicted Thursday in the December 2014 fire aboard the Norman Atlantic ferry in which 31 people died and another 64 were injured. The fire took place in the Strait of Otranto off the coast of Albania. The trial will start in Bari on February 26 next year. Carlo Visentini of the Visemar company that ran the ferry will be tried for charges including conspiracy in shipwreck and manslaughter. Also facing those charges will be the two legal representatives of Greek company that leased the ferry, Anek Lines, the captain of the ferry Argilio Giacomazzi, 26 crew members and the two companies. Some 61 civil plaintiffs have been admitted to the trial. The fire that caused the Norman to run aground started in a refrigerator truck whose engine had been left on, investigators have established. A succession of allegedly negligent acts and mistakes including unfit fire equipment used on the wrong deck and an alarm given hours too late allowed the fire to spread throughout the ship and become untameable, investigators said. Eleven passengers died of the cold followed by drowning, others drowned after trying to get into life boats, a charred body was found in the wreck, perhaps belonging to a teen asylum seeker, while 19 others are still missing. The disaster happened on December 28, 2014.